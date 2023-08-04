The performance of Pakistani app developers has been impressive since last year, a new Google report has revealed. The Google report shows that a total of 65 apps created by 24 Pakistani developers managed to appear in the top 10 rankings in the gaming and apps departments on both Play Store and App Store. Furthermore, Pakistani developers moved up to 16th place in 2023 from 27th in 2018 in terms of app downloads. Furthermore, Google said that the apps created by Pakistani developers were downloaded four billion times in 2022.

In 2022, apps developed in Pakistan were downloaded a staggering 4 billion times worldwide, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% from 2018 to 2020.”Pakistani App Developers Shine on Global Stage: Google Report Highlights Impressive Progress

Google also mentioned that it recently organized the “first and the biggest” offline mobile applications and games-related event in Lahore. The event witnessed more than 500 developers and industry leaders learn about boosting Pakistani apps and games worldwide.

Following the previous year’s successful events, such as Think Games and Gaming Growth Lab, Google’s recent Think Apps event was a continuation of its efforts to uplift the IT sector of Pakistan. It collaborated with over 1,600 developers and supported 50 new gaming studios. Furthermore, the search engine giant played a pivotal role in upskilling over 5,000 Cloud developers and 3,000 Android developers via community-led initiatives such as Cloud Seekho S5 and Android Seekho S2.

“To help Pakistani studios and developers further unlock digital opportunities, Google is expanding its support for the apps industry in Pakistan through [events like] Think Apps, which are designed to bring in-depth knowledge and trends from global experts to local developers,” the Google statement said.

“The country has the potential to become a key player in shaping the future of the global app economy,” Google’s Director for Pakistan Farhan S. Qureshi said.

Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan’s IT exports during the first half of the FY23 grew by two percent to $1.3 billion, contributing 38% to the overall export of services, according to research by Arif Habib, a leading Pakistani securities brokerage, investment banking, and research firm.

