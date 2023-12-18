PTA Responds to Complaints Regarding Recent Internet Disruptions

Pakistan witnessed an internet slowdown last night, with netizens claiming that the state authorities were the main cause behind the disruption. Many termed PTI’s virtual Jalsa the main cause of the internet’s slowdown. On the other hand, the national telecom regulator, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), has also responded to concerns raised by netizens regarding the internet slowdown across the country.

The PTA spokesperson has said that the complaints regarding the internet slowdown are under investigation currently. He further added that the overall situation of internet accessibility across the country seems to be normal.

In addition, the PTA has urged the media to act responsibly and exercise caution in publishing any unconfirmed news regarding internet disruption.

Netblocks, along with other platforms that map internet freedom in real-time, also reported nationwide disruptions to social media platforms across the country. Users were unable to access popular social platforms such as Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube. Additionally, the users reported a slowdown in internet speed, which affected users’ access to other websites. Users reported internet disruptions around 8 p.m. last night, and concerns prevailed throughout the late hours as internet speeds remained frustratingly slow.

