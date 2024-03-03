realme C67: The Only 108MP Available Under PKR 45,000

In a significant move that’s set to thrill smartphone enthusiasts across Pakistan, realme has announced a price drop for its acclaimed C67 model, now available for an enticing PKR 44,999. This adjustment not only makes the realme C67 more accessible to a broader audience but further cements realme’s position as a brand committed to delivering exceptional value.

The realme C67 has been a standout performer since its grand entrance into the Pakistani market, drawing praise for its perfect blend of power, style, and innovation. As the latest addition to the revered C Series, the C67 has not only promised but delivered a redefined smartphone experience that caters to the needs of today’s tech-savvy users.

Demonstrating an unwavering commitment to quality, the realme C67, alongside the C Series, has earned the distinction of being the world’s first smartphone series to receive certification for quality from TUV Rheinland.

Photography enthusiasts have found a creative powerhouse in the C67’s 108MP Ultra Clear Camera, featuring 3X In-sensor Zoom. This feature sets a new benchmark in the smartphone camera segment, offering detailed shots and versatile perspectives that capture moments in stunning high definition.

At its core, the Snapdragon 685 6nm chipset powers the realme C67, offering unmatched efficiency and speed. With a CPU clock speed of 2.8GHz and a 21% improvement in the AnTuTu Benchmark, the device elevates mobile performance to unprecedented levels. Enhanced GPU performance ensures a smoother, more immersive experience for gamers and multitaskers alike.

The realme C67’s memory capabilities are equally impressive, featuring 8GB of built-in RAM with an additional 8GB of dynamic memory, courtesy of DRE technology, and 128GB of storage. This configuration allows for seamless multitasking and ample space for all your storage needs.

With the 33W SuperVOOC Charging, the realme C67’s 5,000mAh battery charges to 50% in just 30 minutes, significantly reducing downtime. The device’s sleek design, featuring a super-thin 7.59mm body and a 17.07cm (6.72”) 90Hz display, combines aesthetics with functionality, offering vibrant visuals and smooth operation.

The price drop to PKR 44,999 for the realme C67 is more than just a reduction; it’s an invitation to experience the pinnacle of smartphone technology. With its array of premium features and now even more attractive price, the realme C67 is poised to become an even more coveted choice for consumers across Pakistan.

