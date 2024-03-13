Shaza Fatima Khawaja Gets IT & Telecommunication Ministry

In a recent development, Shaza Fatima Khawaja has officially taken charge as the State Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication. Sources claim that Shaza Fatima was the only name among all the ministers who took oath and did not feature on the list. Shaza was warmly welcomed by Federal Secretary IT Hassan Nasir Jami along with Additional Secretary IT Aisha Humaira Moriani and other senior officials.

Shaza Fatima Becomes IT & Telecommunication Minister

Upon her arrival at the ministry, she was promptly reported about different functions and ongoing projects of the Ministry of IT and Telecom. Moreover, the responsibilities of its different wings were also highlighted. The briefing was given to the new State Minister to acquaint her with the ministry’s efforts to improve Pakistan’s digital infrastructure and promote technological innovation across the country.

Shaza seemed to be quite committed to promoting Pakistan’s IT and telecom sectors. Moreover, she underscored the importance of digitalization in driving economic growth and development. She also emphasized the potential for IT to build job opportunities and enhance government services. It would not be wrong to say that Shaza has been given the ministry at a time when our country is making significant strides in the tech industry. So, Shaza is anticipated to bring a fresh outlook to the ministry’s endeavors.

On the other hand, Azam Nazeer Tarar was given the Ministry of Law, Justice, and Human Rights. Ahsan Iqbal was appointed as the Minister of Planning and Development for the fourth time, while Qaiser Sheikh took control of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs. Attaullah Tarar will be the new federal minister for information and broadcasting according to the notification. Rana Tanveer Hussain will run the Ministry of Industries and Production, while Abdul Aleem Khan will take charge of the Privatization Ministry and Board of Investment.