Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Benchmark Test Shows Impressive Score

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is Qualcomm’s latest flagship application processor (AP). It is no doubt a powerful chipset that has been powering flagship phones including the Galaxy S24 series in the U.S. and China. The chipmaker is anticipated to launch its new flagship chipset, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in October, later this year. Qualcomm will debut its own Oryon CPU cores, replacing the Cortex cores previously acquired from Arm Holdings. Recently, S8G4 benchmark results surfaced online revealing impressive scores.

An engineering sample of the upcoming Qualcomm chip delivered an excellent graphics performance. Reports claim that the device running the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset was able to play Genshin Impact for 45 minutes at a 1080p resolution. The point worth mentioning is that the frame rate stayed constant at the 60fps that the game is capped at.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Benchmark Scores Are Quite Close To Apple M3 Chipset

A tipster also shared Geekbench 6 benchmark test results on X. The chipset achieved an impressive single-core score of 2845 and an outstanding multi-core score of 10628. Previous reports claim that the 7249 multi-core score was computed for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 running the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Similarly, the 7281 multi-core score was recently acquired by the A17 Pro SoC powering my iPhone 15 Pro Max. If we compare the figures, S8G4 is expected to give tough competition to its rivals. Let’s have a look at that: