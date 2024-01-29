Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Benchmark Test Shows Impressive Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Benchmark Scores Are Quite Close To Apple M3 Chipset
Several rumors claim that Qualcomm is taking a page out of MediaTek’s book and planning to bring the low-power efficiency cores for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. The chip, with the suitable codename “Sun,” is anticipated to feature two big “Phoenix” cores and six medium “Phoenix” cores. For all those unaware, MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300 AP features four Cortex-X4 prime CPU cores and four Cortex-A720 performance CPU cores. It is currently powering the Vivo X100 series. Due to the lack of efficiency cores, people have been worried about overheating problems.
