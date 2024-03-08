Steve Jobs Historic Check Paying Apple’s Phone Bill Is Up For Auction

Steve Jobs personally photographed the bill for Apple’s phone expenses in 1976. Guess what? The check he signed is currently up for auction. The question arises how much will this check fetch in 2024? The check payable to Pacific Telephone carries the signature of Steve Jobs and amounts to $201.41. It anchors it firmly in Apple Computer’s early days and comes from “770 Welch Rd., Ste. 154, Palo Alto,” memorializing the first official address of Apple.

The worth mentioning thing is the highest grade of “GEM Mint 10” by PSA/DNA. It means that the check is in mint condition and carries substantial historical value, indicating a critical point in the development of personal computing. The check underscores a pivotal phase in Apple’s development. It hints at Apple’s efforts to initiate the technological uproar by the first iPhone’s launch on June 29, 2007. Steve Jobs Signed Apple Check Will Fetch Thousands At Auction

Sources claim that the historic check is part of an upcoming auction from RR Auctions. It is part of the “Steve Jobs and the Apple Computer Revolution” collection which will conclude on March 21, 2024. Steve Jobs’ autographed memorabilia has invariably drawn attention at auctions. In December 2023, RR Auctions also featured another check signed by Jobs, paying $4.01 to RadioShack. Another notable auction was an iPad signed by Jobs along with an unopened iPhone. Both were sent as gifts. Steve Jobs signed the Apple business card circa 1983. It is also the center of attraction these days. At most, five business cards signed by Steve from any epoch have been authenticated by PSA/DNA. Last but not least, the auction also features a letter typed and signed by Steve Jobs in 1983. In that letter, Steve refuses an invitation to speak at an early keynote event. Dated April 1983, the document reveals that Jobs chose a speaking engagement at Arizona State University’s ‘Computer Day,’ instead of the upcoming launch of the Macintosh.