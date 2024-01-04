Tecno Spark 20 – New Discounted Price in Pakistan & Detailed Specs
The smartphone manufacturer Tecno has officially announced a reduction in the price of its Spark 20 model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The new price is set at PKR 34,999, offering a discount of about PKR 2,000. The smartphone comes with some impressive features in this price category, and it’s also a good choice for gamers because of the presence of the Helio G85 and 90Hz refresh rate.
Here are the detailed specs of the Tecno Spark 20.
Moreover, the Tecno Spark 20 is available in striking Gravity Black, Cyber White, Neon Gold, and Magic Skin Blue colors. The smartphone continues to lure buyers with its aesthetic design and impressive camera setup, and the latest price reduction makes it an even more enticing option.
