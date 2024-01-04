Tecno Spark 20 – New Discounted Price in Pakistan & Detailed Specs

spark 20

The smartphone manufacturer Tecno has officially announced a reduction in the price of its Spark 20 model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The new price is set at PKR 34,999, offering a discount of about PKR 2,000. The smartphone comes with some impressive features in this price category, and it’s also a good choice for gamers because of the presence of the Helio G85 and 90Hz refresh rate.

Here are the detailed specs of the Tecno Spark 20.

Feature Specification
Display 6.6-inch IPS LCD, HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate
Front Camera 32MP front-facing camera with punch-hole cutout
Special Feature Dynamic Port for live notifications around the cutout
Chipset Helio G85
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB (expandable via microSD card slot)
Rear Camera Setup 50MP alpha unit, AI lens, dual LED flash sensors
Operating System HiOS x Android 13
Battery 5,000mAh, 18W charging
Additional Features Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm headphone jack, IP53 ingress protection

Moreover, the Tecno Spark 20 is available in striking Gravity Black, Cyber White, Neon Gold, and Magic Skin Blue colors. The smartphone continues to lure buyers with its aesthetic design and impressive camera setup, and the latest price reduction makes it an even more enticing option.

