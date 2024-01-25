TikTok Takes On YouTube By Testing 30-Minute Video Uploads

TikTok keeps on introducing new features for its users to give tough competition to its rivals, especially YouTube. It would not be wrong to say that TikTok is coming for YouTube. The company is testing the ability for users to upload 30-minute videos. It hints at a significant move away from the short-form video format that made TikTok popular. Reports claim that the new feature surfaced in the iOS beta version of the app in the U.K. Moreover, some users are also seeing the option in the Android beta version.

TikTok Is Coming For YouTube

TikTok became popular for its short-form video format when it was launched. However, it has slowly been adopting long-form content. TikTok is expected to come a long way from its original video time limit of 15 seconds if this new video upload limit expands globally. It is quite clear that TikTok is in even more direct competition with YouTube. The move highlights that the platform wants to attract longer-form video creators who normally post content on YouTube. Will it become successful? Time will tell.

In the past, TikTok was witnessed as the platform for short-form content. On the other hand, YouTube was seen as the home of long-form content. Creators have been using both platforms to reach viewers. However, now things seem to change. The lines between the two video platforms have become blurred as TikTok embraces longer videos and YouTube embraces shorter videos with Shorts.

The new limit will give creators even more time and flexibility while sharing things like cooking recipes, beauty tutorials, educational content, and art sketches. The best part is that it will allow the ability to upload full episodes of TV shows. The new 30-minute limit will not require networks to break up an episode into multiple parts. On the contrary, they could post entire episodes in one video.

The fact is that not everyone is fond of longer videos on TikTok. Some prefer to go to the platform for quick, short videos. So, it would not be a welcome addition for some. However, they can fast-forward TikTok videos by holding down the right side of a video. The platform has been working to make longer videos easier to watch. It is also testing a horizontal full-screen mode in some regions. The company wants to facilitate in every possible way to attract more and more new users.