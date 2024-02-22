Enjoy Non-Stop Streaming with Ufone Digital Mega Offer

Ufone brings an amazing internet offer for its subscribers. Now all the subscribers of Ufone are able to get a lot of incentives with the Ufone Digital Mega Offer. You will get this offer on a load of Rs. 1600 instead of Rs. 2000. You can enjoy all the online activities for the whole month without the tension of extra charges.

So what are you waiting for? Stop thinking and enjoy non-stop streaming, downloading and so much more. as Ufone is bringing an amazing internet offer with 200 GB volume for its subscribers. Other incentives include 10,000 SMS and 10,000 Ufone and PTCL minutes. Moreover, users will also be able to get 1000 off minutes.

Apart from these incentives, Ufone users will also get a free Golootlo, Waada and SHOQ subscription. To avail of this free subscription, users need to dial *9080# after subscribing to the Ufone Digital Mega offer.

If you want to subscribe to this offer you need to dial *9080#

Offered Incentives:

1000 off-net minutes

10,000 Ufone and PTCL minutes

200 internet GB

10,000 SMS

Validity:

This offer is valid for 30 days.

Terms and Conditions:

Non-Recursive Product

200 GB Data is available without any off-peak window.

Priority of this product will be based on validity and amount of resources in respective offers (E.g. Daily Offers to be consumed first, etc.)

Offer is available on all commercial prepaid packages. Customers cannot make international calls with offer minutes.

Subscribers can query remaining data by dialling *706# (First 7 queries will not be charged)