Will Easypaisa Customers be Affected by PTCL’s Acquisition of Telenor?

After the PTCL group acquired Telenor Pakistan, people were wondering whether the services of the famous digital wallet Easypaisa would be affected or not. Easypaisa has provided clarification in this regard and confirmed that Telenor Pakistan’s sale will not affect its operations as it is not part of PTCL’s acquisition.

The Telenor Microfinance Bank (TMB), which manages Easypaisa, has also advised its customers to ignore any baseless rumors and continue to trust in its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of service.

In a tweet on X, Telenor Microfinance Bank (TMB) said,

In response to recent news about Telenor Pakistan’s sale, we want to assure our valued customers that our operations remain unaffected. Telenor Microfinance Bank (TMB) and its flagship platform, Easypaisa is not part of this transaction. Your deposits are completely secure, and this development will not impact them in any way. Telenor Microfinance Bank (TMB) & easypaisa is an independent financial institution, licensed and governed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). We are a joint venture between Telenor B.V. and Ant Group, who are committed shareholders, dedicated to the Bank’s ongoing transformation from a Microfinance Bank to a Digital Retail Bank, subject to regulatory approvals.

“We urge our customers to disregard any unsubstantiated rumors and continue to trust in our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of service and security. Your confidence is valued, and our operations will continue seamlessly. We remain committed to working towards our mission of a financially inclusive, digital Pakistan,” it added.

Last week, the PTCL group acquired 100 percent stakes in Telenor Pakistan for around $494 million on a cash-and-debt-free basis. The acquisition will increase the telecom user base of PTCL by a great deal and will surely benefit them in a number of ways.

