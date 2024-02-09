Microsoft is introducing exciting new features for Windows 11 Insiders, with plans to make them available to all users in the future. One of the standout additions is that Windows 11 Notepad can now use AI to explain code snippets. Alongside this enhancement, the Snipping Tool also receives improvements to its screenshot annotation capabilities.

In the updated Notepad, users can now access the “Explain with Copilot” option by simply right-clicking on the highlighted text. This triggers the Copilot AI sidebar, providing a concise explanation of the selected text. While this might seem like a minor addition, it proves invaluable for navigating through complex LOG files and code snippets, especially when traditional text editors fall short. Additionally, it can be a useful tool for writing web files directly in Notepad, simplifying the process for users.

It’s worth noting that some users may not initially see the “Explain with Copilot” option due to a known bug. However, Microsoft assures that this issue typically resolves itself. For those seeking quick access to Copilot’s insights, pressing Ctrl + E after highlighting text in Notepad provides a shortcut.

Meanwhile, the Snipping Tool in Windows 11 receives a significant upgrade with the introduction of a new “shapes” function. After capturing a screenshot, users can now easily add circles, arrows, rectangles, and other precise shapes for annotation purposes. This enhancement represents a substantial improvement over the basic drawing function previously available, offering users more versatility in editing their screenshots.

Additionally, Microsoft’s Insider Preview Build 26052 introduces several noteworthy features, including the ability to join Wi-Fi networks directly from the Camera app by scanning QR codes containing network information. Furthermore, Copilot receives various tweaks in this update, enhancing its functionality.

While these new features are currently exclusive to Windows 11 Insiders, Microsoft plans to roll them out to all Windows 11 users in a forthcoming update. This ensures that all users will eventually benefit from the enhanced capabilities and improved user experience offered by these additions.