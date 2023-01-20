You Can Adjust Your Facebook Settings from Instagram and Vice Versa

Advertisement

Meta has announced that it is rolling out a new Accounts Center that will allow users to manage their preferences across all their Meta accounts. In simple words, you can adjust your Facebook settings from Instagram and vice versa. No doubt, this feature will be helpful for users who use more than one of the company’s applications.

Advertisement

You Can Adjust Your Facebook Settings from Instagram and Vice Versa

Things like Personal details, Passwords and security, and Ad preferences will now live in a centralised place. It will now be easier for people who use multiple apps to manage their settings.

Check Also: Meta Rolls Out Ad Tech Changes To Prevent Discrimination

Advertisement

For instance, users can now easily make their ad topic preferences consistent for Facebook and Instagram accounts by adding those accounts to the same Accounts Center. However, this is optional. If you want to keep your accounts separate, you can do so.

Additionally, Meta is also making improvements to some of the ad settings controls. The company said,

“We know people want more control over the ads they see, which is why we’re exploring new ways to give people the ability to see more ads about the things that interest them, in addition to the existing option of seeing fewer ads about things that don’t interest them.”

Advertisement

These changes will begin to go into effect today. However, it will gradually roll out to everyone on Facebook, Messenger and Instagram in the coming months.

Check Also: Meta Sues Voyagers Lab For Collecting User Data Via Fake Accounts