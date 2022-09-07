YouTube disrupted during Imran Khan’s address

The YouTube service was disrupted in areas of Pakistan on Tuesday evening, according to the internet monitoring group NetBlocks. According to user tweets, YouTube was immediately shut down in all major and minor locations around the country. This disruption happened ahead of Imran Khan’s address

YouTube has neither acknowledged nor disputed any service outage or suspension. NetBlocks, a company that monitors internet outages, confirmed the reported breakdown of YouTube service and highlighted that it occurred despite the fact that the Islamabad High Court had overturned the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s (Pemra) ban on Imran khan’s address.

⚠️ Confirmed: Metrics corroborate reports of a new disruption to YouTube in #Pakistan; the incident comes as former PM Imran Khan appears on screen to live stream a speech on the platform, following a pattern observed in August #PeshawarJalsa 📰 Report: https://t.co/mFBehYjlnY pic.twitter.com/4xawM6rTRy — NetBlocks (@netblocks) September 6, 2022

In a Twitter post, PTI leader and former human rights minister Shireen Mazari said: “So YouTube blocked again suddenly by this fascist imported govt and its handlers. Really sick mindsets.”

So YouTube blocked again suddenly by this fascist Imported govt and its handlers. Really sick mindsets. IK speech will be heard one way or another you petty frightened political pygmies. Never thought State would use cyber warfare against its own people! Shameful. #EnoughlsEnough — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) September 6, 2022

“The blocking of Youtube, the closure of newspapers and TV channels, the forced dismissal and exile of journalists, the arbitrary arrest of peaceful political opponents, the false indictment of innocent citizens on terrorism charges… deserve only one name: dictatorship,” said the International Human Rights Foundation.

PTI leaders voiced their displeasure with the PML-N-led coalition government for the development, claiming that the ban would not deter the party or its leader.

Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry declared that Pakistan has “officially become a Banana Republic.”