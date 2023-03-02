2023 GLOMO Award Winners Announced at MWC Barcelona 2023

Advertisement

The GSMA has announced the winners of the 2023 Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards, live on the Industry City and Ministerial stages at MWC Barcelona. The awards celebrate the companies, individuals and governments who have driven the greatest innovation in mobile and adjacent industries.

New for 2023, the GSMA has honoured Martin Cooper, as the first recipient of the GLOMO Lifetime Achievement Award. This award recognises Marty’s innovative and pioneering leadership in the technology industry. Martin placed the first public call from a handheld portable cell phone at Motorola, on 3rd April 1973. Now cited as the ‘father of the cell phone’, within ten years, Martin had led the team that brought the first handheld cellular mobile phone to market in 1983.

"In another year when staying connected proved to be more important than ever, we received an incredible number of entries showcasing amazing innovation which is redefining what it means to work together," said John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd. "Huge congratulations to all of this year's winners and the full network of shortlisted companies who all represent the most forward-looking innovation and sheer brilliance our sector has to offer."

2023’s Winners

Outstanding Achievement

Outstanding Contribution to the Mobile Industry / Chairman’s Award:

Ms Doreen Bogdan-Martin, ITU Secretary-General

Hon. Paula Ingabire, Minister Ministry of ICT and Innovation Rwanda

Mapula Bodibe, CEO MTN Rwanda

Dr. Diane Karusisi, CEO Bank of Kigali

Diversity in Tech Award

Eugina Jordan, CMO, Telecom Infra Project (TIP)

Government Leadership Award

Government of India

Lifetime Achievement Award

Martin Cooper

Mobile Tech

CTO Choice: Outstanding Mobile Technology Award:

EdgeQ’s 5G + AI Base Station on a Chip

Best Mobile Network Infrastructure:

Huawei for MetaAAU Series – Boosting Performance & Energy Efficiency

Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough:

Huawei for FDD Beamforming Radio System, Double Spectrum and Energy Efficiency

Best Network Software Breakthrough:

Rakuten Symphony for Symworld with Juniper RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC)

Best Digital Tech Breakthrough for companies with under $10 million Annual Global Revenue:

EdgeQ’s 5G + AI Base Station on a Chip

Best Mobile Security Solution:

IDEMIA for eXtraOne 5G SIM

5G Industry Challenge Award in collaboration with the GSMA 5G Hub:

Midea, China Mobile and Huawei for World’s Largest 5G Fully-connected Factory

Best Cloud Solution:

Rakuten Symphony for Symworld Cloud

Digital Everything

Best Mobile Operator Service for Connected Consumers:

VEON: DO1440

Best Mobile Innovation for Connected Economy:

Guangzhou Metro, China Mobile and ZTE for 5G-empowered Smart Metro in Guangzhou

Best Mobile Innovation for the Connected Health and Wellbeing:

Xuanwu Hospital of Capital Medical University, China Unicom, CITC, and Huawei for 5G Mobile Stroke Unit – Maintaining Brain Health

Best Mobile Innovation for Digital Life:

Metro Pacific Health Tech for mWell

Best Mobile Innovation for Cities:

SK Telecom for Location Intelligent Solution ‘LITMUS’

Best Mobile Innovation for Web3:

Authena for Secured Phygitals

Device

Best Smartphone:

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Disruptive Device Innovation:

Apple – Emergency SOS via Satellite

Best Connected Consumer Device:

TCL Mobile for NXTWEAR S

Best In Show:

Motorola Defy Satellite Link made by Bullitt powered by MediaTek

Tech4Good

Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets:

Huawei for RuralLink – Green, Simplified and Evolvable Solution for Rural Connectivity

Best Mobile Innovation supporting Emergency or Humanitarian Situations:

lifecell for Project Operator’s Work Under Fire

Best Use of Mobile for Accessibility & Inclusion:

SK Telecom, LBStech and SAPEON Korea for ‘G-EYE PLUS Powered by SKT’s Visual Localization and Mapping Technology

Best Mobile Innovation for Climate Action:

The Wiliot IoT Platform for Supply Chain Sustainability

Outstanding Mobile Contribution to the UN SDGs:

Telefónica for ProFuturo Programme

The Process

The GLOMO Awards are the most prestigious accolade in the mobile industry, judged by over 150 independent judges worldwide – led by Head Judge, Shaun Collins, Chairman of CCS Insights – over a period of six weeks. This year’s Government Leadership Award was judged by Sigve Brekke, President and CEO of Telenor; Ambassador David Gross, Partner at Wiley; and John Giusti, Chief Regulatory Officer at the GSMA.

