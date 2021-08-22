5 Best Cheap Wireless Earbuds to Buy in Pakistan in 2021
Smartphones have become a basic part of our daily life. It not only helps us to stay connected with each other but it also helps us to perform our daily tasks without any difficulty. Alongside the phone, some accessories are also necessary to fully utilize its benefits. Among them, earbuds are now becoming a major need to use the phone for basic purposes without touching it. Using the earbuds also provides many benefits. In the market, we see a wide range of earbuds available as many different companies have launched their earbuds. But not all earbuds are affordable. So, if you are planning to buy cheap earbuds, this article is for you. In this article, I have mentioned the 5 best cheap wireless earbuds to buy in Pakistan in 2021. Let’s get started.
Lenovo LivePods LP1:
Lenovo brings very stylish and easy to wear earbuds to make your life easier. The earbuds are IPX4 waterproof. It has a stylish charging box for charging the earphones. It also gives you the option to choose from single and binaural modes. The best part is that you do not need to boot the device, it automatically pairs up with your phone. Additionally, you can answer calls from any of the sides. You can easily forward or reverse the playlist, can answer the phone calls with a touch on the earbuds. The other key specs of the earbuds are,
- Bluetooth version: V5.0
- Channel system: stereo
- Battery capacity: 35mAh, 3.7V/300mAh
- Drive unit: 13mm
- Charging time: 1.5h
- Call duration: 3.5h
- Music duration: 12h
- Maximum transmission distance: 10m/32.81ft
- Headphone standby time: About 300 hours
- Voice prompt: support
- Multi-point connection: support
Price:
It is available in the price range of Rs, 2400. But you can get it at a discounted price on different online stores including daraz. pk and telemart.
Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2 (Airdots 2)
Xiaomi introduces astonishing earbuds with many amazing specs and features. It provides a very fast connection without wasting any time. It supports in-ear detection and gaming mode. You can also use a single ear mode depending on your need. It comes with a type-C charging port.
The earbuds themselves have several amazing features. The battery capacity and usage time are just mind-blowing. Overall, these earbuds are worth trying. Other key specs of the earbuds are,
- Bluetooth version: 5.0
- Bluetooth protocol: HFP/A2DP/ HSP/AVRCP
- Communication distance: 10 meters (accessible open space)
- Double headphones continuous listening time: About 4 hours
- Headphone standby time: About 150 hours
- Single earphone battery capacity: 43mAh
- Charging box battery capacity: 300mAh
- Charging time: About 1.5 hours
- Headphone size: 26.65×16.4×21.6mm
- Charging box charging time: About 2 hours
- Single earphone net weight: About 4.1g
- Total weight with charging box: About 35.4g
- Charging box size: 62×40×27.2mm
- Control Type: Multi-function Button
Price:
It is available in the Pakistani market at the price tag of Rs. 3,499.
Tecno HiPods H2
Tecno has just recently introduced its portable, lightweight and stylish earbuds, HiPods H2. H2 strikes a good balance between sound quality and trendy design. Its real stereo sound effect has been well designed for each sound frequencies. It also provides vigorous bass, smooth alto and powerful high-pitch to let the rhythms dance in your ears.
One of the main features of these earbuds is that it provides 24 hours continuous music time. It comes with truly long-lasting battery performance and powerful enjoyment. Overall, I really like these earbuds. Because of their amazing features, these earbuds deserve to be on the list of best and cheap wireless earbuds in 2021. Other key specs are as follows,
- Weight: 55.8g mm
- Dimension: 58*58*29.6mm
- Battery specification: 43mAh *2
- Playing time: about 4.5 hours(maximum volume) about 6 hours(60% volume)
- Standby time: about 30 hours
- Charging time: <2 hours
- Charging current: 35mA
- Voice prompt: prompt tone
- Bluetooth version: Bluetooth V5.0
- Resistivity: IPX4 Waterproof
- Environmental Noise Cancellation: Support
Price:
It is available at the price of Rs. 4,000 in Pakistan. You can buy it from any of the online stores including daraz. pk and telemart etc.
Lenovo HE01 Bluetooth 5.0 Neckband Wireless
All the above-mentioned earbuds are amazing concerning their designs, specs and functionality. But if you still think that the price is not according to your range, here is Lenovo HE01 neckband. Its price is a bit low as compared to the above-mentioned earbuds. But it is also a wireless device to keep you connected with your phone. It also supports Bluetooth 5.0 version and a waterproof device. Other key specs are as follows,
- Bluetooth version: Bluetooth 5.0
- Transmission distance: 10m(accessible)
- Waterproof: IPX5 Waterproof
- Power source: 3.7V / 105mAh
- Working time: about 10 hours
- Standby time: about 120 hours
- Horn diameter: 10mm
- Speaker sensitivity: 95dB
- Frequency response range: 20-20kHz
- Colour: black
- Material: plastic
Price:
The neckband is available at Daraz. pk at the discounted price of Rs. 1,387
QCY T1C TWS 5.0 Bluetooth Earphone Earbuds
QCY is a famous company for developing wireless earbuds. I have selected these earbuds because of their 4.7 stars rating. These are one of the most reviewed earbuds available on daraz. pk. If we take a look at the key specs of these earbuds, they have many amazing features. It also supports Bluetooth version 5.0. Its battery capacity is 43mAh for a single ear. Its overall standby time is 120hours. Other key features of these earbuds are,
- Bluetooth version: v5.0
- Charging time: approx. no more than 2hr
- Operation range: 10m
- Standby time: approx. 120hrs
- Talk time: approx. 4hr
- Bluetooth profiles: HFP/A2DP/HSP/AVRCP
- Battery capacity(Earphones): 3.7V 43mAh
- Battery Capacity(Charging Case): 3.7V 380mAH
- Input parameter: 5V 500mA
- Battery Type: Li-ion
Price:
It is available at Daraz. pk at the discounted price of Rs. 2,299
