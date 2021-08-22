Smartphones have become a basic part of our daily life. It not only helps us to stay connected with each other but it also helps us to perform our daily tasks without any difficulty. Alongside the phone, some accessories are also necessary to fully utilize its benefits. Among them, earbuds are now becoming a major need to use the phone for basic purposes without touching it. Using the earbuds also provides many benefits. In the market, we see a wide range of earbuds available as many different companies have launched their earbuds. But not all earbuds are affordable. So, if you are planning to buy cheap earbuds, this article is for you. In this article, I have mentioned the 5 best cheap wireless earbuds to buy in Pakistan in 2021. Let’s get started.

5 Best Cheap Wireless Earbuds to Buy in Pakistan in 2021

Lenovo LivePods LP1:

Lenovo brings very stylish and easy to wear earbuds to make your life easier. The earbuds are IPX4 waterproof. It has a stylish charging box for charging the earphones. It also gives you the option to choose from single and binaural modes. The best part is that you do not need to boot the device, it automatically pairs up with your phone. Additionally, you can answer calls from any of the sides. You can easily forward or reverse the playlist, can answer the phone calls with a touch on the earbuds. The other key specs of the earbuds are,

Bluetooth version: V5.0

V5.0 Channel system: stereo

stereo Battery capacity: 35mAh, 3.7V/300mAh

35mAh, 3.7V/300mAh Drive unit: 13mm

13mm Charging time: 1.5h

1.5h Call duration: 3.5h

3.5h Music duration: 12h

12h Maximum transmission distance: 10m/32.81ft

10m/32.81ft Headphone standby time: About 300 hours

About 300 hours Voice prompt: support

support Multi-point connection: support

Price:

It is available in the price range of Rs, 2400. But you can get it at a discounted price on different online stores including daraz. pk and telemart.

You May Also Like: 5 Best Gaming Laptops to Buy in 2021

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2 (Airdots 2)

Xiaomi introduces astonishing earbuds with many amazing specs and features. It provides a very fast connection without wasting any time. It supports in-ear detection and gaming mode. You can also use a single ear mode depending on your need. It comes with a type-C charging port.

The earbuds themselves have several amazing features. The battery capacity and usage time are just mind-blowing. Overall, these earbuds are worth trying. Other key specs of the earbuds are,

Bluetooth version: 5.0

5.0 Bluetooth protocol: HFP/A2DP/ HSP/AVRCP

HFP/A2DP/ HSP/AVRCP Communication distance: 10 meters (accessible open space)

10 meters (accessible open space) Double headphones continuous listening time: About 4 hours

About 4 hours Headphone standby time: About 150 hours

About 150 hours Single earphone battery capacity: 43mAh

43mAh Charging box battery capacity: 300mAh

300mAh Charging time: About 1.5 hours

About 1.5 hours Headphone size: 26.65×16.4×21.6mm

26.65×16.4×21.6mm Charging box charging time: About 2 hours

About 2 hours Single earphone net weight: About 4.1g

About 4.1g Total weight with charging box : About 35.4g

: About 35.4g Charging box size: 62×40×27.2mm

62×40×27.2mm

Control Type: Multi-function Button

Price:

It is available in the Pakistani market at the price tag of Rs. 3,499.

Tecno HiPods H2

Tecno has just recently introduced its portable, lightweight and stylish earbuds, HiPods H2. H2 strikes a good balance between sound quality and trendy design. Its real stereo sound effect has been well designed for each sound frequencies. It also provides vigorous bass, smooth alto and powerful high-pitch to let the rhythms dance in your ears.

One of the main features of these earbuds is that it provides 24 hours continuous music time. It comes with truly long-lasting battery performance and powerful enjoyment. Overall, I really like these earbuds. Because of their amazing features, these earbuds deserve to be on the list of best and cheap wireless earbuds in 2021. Other key specs are as follows,

Weight: 55.8g mm

55.8g mm Dimension: 58*58*29.6mm

58*58*29.6mm Battery specification: 43mAh *2

43mAh *2 Playing time: about 4.5 hours(maximum volume) about 6 hours(60% volume)

about 4.5 hours(maximum volume) about 6 hours(60% volume) Standby time: about 30 hours

about 30 hours Charging time: <2 hours

<2 hours Charging current: 35mA

35mA Voice prompt: prompt tone

prompt tone Bluetooth version: Bluetooth V5.0

Bluetooth V5.0 Resistivity: IPX4 Waterproof

IPX4 Waterproof Environmental Noise Cancellation: Support

Price:

It is available at the price of Rs. 4,000 in Pakistan. You can buy it from any of the online stores including daraz. pk and telemart etc.

Lenovo HE01 Bluetooth 5.0 Neckband Wireless

All the above-mentioned earbuds are amazing concerning their designs, specs and functionality. But if you still think that the price is not according to your range, here is Lenovo HE01 neckband. Its price is a bit low as compared to the above-mentioned earbuds. But it is also a wireless device to keep you connected with your phone. It also supports Bluetooth 5.0 version and a waterproof device. Other key specs are as follows,

Bluetooth version: Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0 Transmission distance: 10m(accessible)

10m(accessible) Waterproof: IPX5 Waterproof

IPX5 Waterproof Power source: 3.7V / 105mAh

3.7V / 105mAh Working time: about 10 hours

about 10 hours Standby time: about 120 hours

about 120 hours Horn diameter: 10mm

10mm Speaker sensitivity: 95dB

95dB Frequency response range: 20-20kHz

20-20kHz Colour: black

black Material: plastic

Price:

The neckband is available at Daraz. pk at the discounted price of Rs. 1,387

QCY T1C TWS 5.0 Bluetooth Earphone Earbuds

QCY is a famous company for developing wireless earbuds. I have selected these earbuds because of their 4.7 stars rating. These are one of the most reviewed earbuds available on daraz. pk. If we take a look at the key specs of these earbuds, they have many amazing features. It also supports Bluetooth version 5.0. Its battery capacity is 43mAh for a single ear. Its overall standby time is 120hours. Other key features of these earbuds are,

Bluetooth version: v5.0

v5.0 Charging time: approx. no more than 2hr

approx. no more than 2hr Operation range: 10m

10m Standby time: approx. 120hrs

approx. 120hrs Talk time: approx. 4hr

approx. 4hr Bluetooth profiles: HFP/A2DP/HSP/AVRCP

HFP/A2DP/HSP/AVRCP Battery capacity(Earphones): 3.7V 43mAh

3.7V 43mAh Battery Capacity(Charging Case): 3.7V 380mAH

3.7V 380mAH Input parameter: 5V 500mA

5V 500mA Battery Type: Li-ion

Price:

It is available at Daraz. pk at the discounted price of Rs. 2,299

Recommended Reading: 5 Best Vivo Smartphones Under PKR 30000 in Pakistan