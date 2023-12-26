A Recap of vivo’s Marvellous Journey to 2023!

With 2023 bidding goodbyes, vivo, a leading global smartphone brand in Pakistan has become synonymous with cutting-edge technology and innovation. The brand is committed to providing its users with exceptional innovative smartphones that capture industry-leading technology features, all designed with a focus on customer needs.

With a workforce that dedicates most of its time to research and development, vivo conducts extensive market research and studies to comprehend consumer behaviour and trends better. This helps the company deliver customized solutions that cater to the evolving aspirations of young consumers, making vivo a leading player in the market.

Recapping 2023, here are vivo’s notable accomplishments:

vivo started the year with great zeal by introducing Babar Azam as the brand ambassador for its latest V Series smartphones — vivo V25 5G and vivo V25e 5G. The association with the renowned personality helped bolster the brand’s image, and created a buzz among the younger generation, making vivo the preferred choice among the tech-savvy brands in the country. Fostering the relationship, the association continued for the V27e, V29 5G and V29e 5G series.

vivo achieved a significant milestone this year as the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mobile Phones for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The partnership with the Hangzhou Asian Games demonstrated how technology can enhance the sporting experience to new levels. Through this partnership, vivo showcased its professional imaging technology and ultimate esports experience, which strengthened its position in the industry. This grand occasion helped promote the unity of sports and celebrate its spirit.

This year has been exceptional for vivo as it proudly celebrated its 6th anniversary in Pakistan. It is a testament to the unwavering support and commitment that has propelled its growth in the region.

In 2023, the brand achieved another significant milestone as it was announced as the official partner and smartphone provider for UEFA EURO 2024. Through this partnership, vivo will get an opportunity to showcase its advanced smartphone technology on a global football platform and engage with fans through exclusive brand moments and experiences. vivo collaborated closely with UEFA to connect with football fans worldwide. As part of the partnership, vivo equipped the UEFA EURO 2024 staff with its flagship smartphones to ensure the success of the event.

This year vivo continued its commitment to innovation and pushing boundaries by introducing several smartphones in Pakistan, such as Y73, Y36, Y27, Y17s, Y02t, V27 5G, V29 5G and V29e 5G. These smartphones were highly successful in the region thanks to their distinctive and exceptional features.

Consumers have been impressed by the technological advancements in the V series with the launch of V29 5G and V29e 5G. These recently launched smartphones have already garnered much love from Pakistani fans.

For years to come, vivo is committed to continue providing Pakistani consumers with smartphones that are both innovative and visually appealing along with delivering cutting-edge features and impeccable performance that synergies with their ever-changing smartphone requirements.

Also Read: vivo Y27s Launched in Pakistan — Redefining Style and Innovation