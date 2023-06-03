All You Need to Know About Infinix SMART 7 Series!

Most awaited Infinix SMART 7 series is set to launch this month. This also means; now is the time to look at the detailed specifications of these smartphones.

Here’s a list of features of much-anticipated SMART 7 series:

6.6’’ HD+ Sunlight Readable Display

What does a sunlight readable display actually do? It minimizes the impact of sunlight on the screen enabling users to watch movies, play games, or browse content even in bright outdoors. It’s also easier to read documents, emails, and messages on the go without having to change the setting. Combined with a massive 6.6’’ HD+ display producing accurate colors and lifelike visuals, there’s no other thing needed for an immersive viewing experience altogether. In short, now you know why Infinix SMART 7 is an ideal choice for outdoor usage.

Upto 7GB Extended RAM

Infinix SMART 7 operates onto an extended RAM of up to 7GB out of which 4GB is expandable while SMART 7 HD has also got an extended RAM of up to 4GB. It enables users to smoothly navigate through their favorite applications, play games, and utilize media. Also making it quite manageable to keep all entertainment outlets open at once in both smartphones.

5000mAh Big and Durable Battery

A 5000 mAh massive battery enables extensive browsing sessions for continuous 15 hours without needing to recharge. Also helping to stay connected and engaged through the day, both variants of SMART 7 series i.e. SMART 7 and SMART 7 HD eliminates the worry of running out of power when needed the most.

13MP Extra Clear Dual AI Camera

The camera setup of Infinix SMART 7 houses a 13MP AI Camera aiding exceptional clarity be it portraits or wide-angle shots. Additionally, the device also features a 5MP front camera accompanied by a soft front flashlight, enabling users to take well-lit selfies even in low-light settings.

Infinix SMART 7 Series

Other features:

For better security and convenience, both SMART 7 and SMART 7 HD has got fingerprint and face unlock features. But here’s the fun part; SMART 7 series will be featuring four unique colors namely: Peacock Blue, Polar Black, Coastal Green and Iceland White.

Infinix says the smartphone will be launched this month and we already have our eyes on it!

See Also: Infinix Note 30i Silently Launched with Helio G85 and 64MP main Camera