Infinix has silently announced a new member of its Note lineup – the Infinix Note 30i. The device is listed on the official website and we have the full spec sheet to go through.

First of all the phone comes with a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution. It boasts a 60Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. At the front, you will see a punch-hole cutout for the 16MP front-facing camera.

Infinix Note 30i Silently Launched with Helio G85 and 64MP main Camera

Additionally, the Note 30i is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G85 chipset. It comes with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Also, the phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging support. Moreover, the phone can also act as a power bank thanks to its reverse wired charging capabilities.

If we talk about its back camera setup, it comes with a triple rear camera setup. There’s a 64MP main cam around the back alongside two auxiliary cameras of unknown resolution. The phone sports stereo speakers tuned by JBL The software side is covered by XOS 13 based on Android 13.

The device is also IP53 dust and splash-proof. Infinix Note 30i features a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button.

Infinix Note 30i comes in three vibrant colours, Variable Gold, Obsidian Black and Impression Green. The company has not revealed the pricing and availability details yet. But we will get more information about it shortly.

