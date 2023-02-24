AMD’s Next Gen Mobile CPU Rivals Intel’s Fastest Processors

Advertisement

AMD’s latest CPU Ryzen 9 7945HX was recently spotted in early benchmarks. The test results indicate that AMD would be extremely competitive in laptop gaming this year. The CPU outperformed its last-generation counterparts by a wide margin, and despite having much fewer cores, it kept up with Intel’s fastest processors.

During CES 2023, AMD first introduced the mobile variants of Zen 4. The CPUs are now beginning to show up on laptops. We’ve previously seen scores for the Ryzen 9 7845HX, and now the flagship Ryzen 9 7945HX is making a remarkably successful Geekbench 5 debut.

The CPU is part of AMD’s “Dragon Range” gaming-oriented portfolio. It has 16 cores and 32 threads and can reach 5.4GHz at 55 watts, but if the full TDP is utilized, the clock speed is likely to increase. The number of cores has doubled when compared to the Rembrandt CPUs of the previous generation; the top chip in that iteration only has eight cores and 16 threads.

This Processor was found in the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, a brilliant laptop with a dual screen and some of the best hardware of this generation. Although we do not know which GPU was used, it was likely one of the best Nvidia GPUs. Moreover, the laptop includes 32GB of DDR5 Memory.

The highest available score for the Ryzen 9 7945HX places it near the top of the list, which includes both desktop and laptop processors. The processor got 2,217 points in the Geekbench 5 single-core test and 19,403 points in the multi-core test.

AMD is currently the leader in single-core mobile CPUs with this score, and it’s not far behind Intel’s Core i9-13980HX in multi-core tests. However, the average scores are slightly lower than the best, so when we include them in the averages, Intel wins in both categories, albeit narrowly.

It’s also fascinating how close the Ryzen 9 7945HX is to the desktop Ryzen 9 7900X, and how close it is to the Ryzen 7950X in single-core performance. In light of the substantial difference in TDP (170 watts versus 55 watts), the mobile processor does exceptionally well in these benchmarks.

