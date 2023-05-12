Android 14 Beta 2 Update Is Available For Download

Yesterday, the search giant, Google launched its new lineup together with Android 14 Beta 2 during Google I/O. Expectedly, the search giant saved a lot of the visual tweaks for this post-I/O release. No doubt, the latest update is a lot more stable than Beta 1. The good part is that Android 14 Beta 2 will iron out many developer and user-side bugs discovered in the first beta release. In addition to that, the company is also improving the camera experience with native support. It means that you will get even richer and more vibrant colors for 10-bit HDR images.

Android 14 Beta 2 Is Out With More Visual Tweaks

The point worth mentioning here is that the Ultra HDR Image Format (v0.9.1) used by the search giant is fully compatible with JPEG images. It means apps will be able to display HDR images as SDR when required. Moreover, the company is also adding support for 10-bit compressed image capture on supported devices.

The latest version of Android 14 will bring improved low-light images. Moreover, extension usage will also support tap to focus and zoom. The highly anticipated post-view feature will deliver less processed images faster. There will be support for the In-sensor zoom feature.

Reports claim that the all-new Predictive Back gesture features are getting more developer-side tweaks with Beta 2. The latest beta is going to bring support for lossless audio over USB. It means you’ll be able to connect to audiophile-grade headphones and amps without any mixing, volume adjustment, or processing of the audio. The search giant is also said to be working with OEM partners to bring lossless USB audio to devices coming later this year.

Android 14 has brought a built-in feature, Health Connect. It stores your health and fitness data and allows users to manage data shared between apps. There is also a new location data runtime permission dialog which will report users every time an app wants to share location data with third parties. Let me tell you that Android 14 will enter platform stability with the Beta 3 release in June. Google is tipped to then bring two more beta releases before the final commercial release.

Also Read: Rana Sanaullah Speak Up on Restoration of Internet Services In Pakistan (phoneworld.com.pk)