Rana Sanaullah Speak Up on Restoration of Internet Services In Pakistan

Almost two days back, internet services were suspended in many regions of Pakistan as protests erupted due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case. Internet services were suspended fully or partially in some regions together with the blocking of a few social media platforms. All the business community and civil society were quite disrupted as it resulted in significant losses. Recently, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah spoke up on the restoration of internet services in Pakistan. According to him, internet services will be restored in Pakistan after analyzing the report from different intelligence agencies.

Internet Services In Pakistan Will Be Restored Soon

According to reports, Federal Interior Ministry, Rana Sanaullah was asked a question regarding the restoration of internet services across Pakistan. He answered that it will happen when we will get a report from different intelligence agencies. He further stated that the government had already the idea that the situation will escalate after the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan. So, in order to ensure peace, the government took this step.

He further revealed that the decision to block mobile broadband services in Pakistan was taken on the directives of the Ministry of Interior. The point worth mentioning here is that the suspension of mobile internet services in Pakistan due to political unrest has caused considerable financial losses for digital service providers, the government, and online services.

According to telecommunication sources, the suspension of internet services has resulted in an estimated revenue loss of Rs1.6 billion for telecom operators. Moreover, the government has lost around Rs570 million in tax revenue.

We already shared with you guys yesterday that there are a large number of people who depend on digital apps and payments and have also suffered a significant loss in earnings. Tech startups have been affected by this. That’s why, Citizens and businesses have demanded to restore mobile data services, urging that its absence was leading to great economic costs.

