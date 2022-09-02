Android 14 to bring direct satellite support on smartphones

This support is expected to land in the next version of Android. Google’s senior vice president of platforms and ecosystem, Hiroshi Lockheimer tweeted the details regarding this and revealed the company’s current position and next plans regarding this satellite configuration.

Every new research is usually implemented by all the mobile manufacturers. And in a hustle to be the first one, every now and then we keep on hearing a mobile phone brand working on that particular feature. For some months, T-Mobile and SpaceX are reportedly working on Phones with satellites. While the overall idea seems overwhelming, it seems they are not the only ones in the race since Google has also joined the marathon by adding satellite support on smartphones.

In the tweet, Lockheimer said:

“Wild to think about user experiences for phones that can connect to satellites. When we launched G1 in ’08 it was a stretch to get 3G + Wifi working. Now we’re designing for satellites. Cool! Excited to support our partners in enabling all of this in the next version of Android!”

In previous revelations, it was said that the next Android version mentioned by Lockheimer in the above tweet is Android 14.

Currently, Satellite connections are used for emergencies only or for dead zone, so laying 5G fiber or creating cell towers was a financial and physical challenge. However, if the satellite role is enhanced by making them address smartphone connectivity, it will not only be a financial challenge but will also bring ease to the growing number of connections in rural areas.

The satellites will not bear a load of connectivity right now, so T-mobile had said that it will create a new network using a mid-band spectrum that will support SMS, MMS, and participating messaging apps during its beta phase which will begin by 2023 end.

