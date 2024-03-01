Another AI Phone to Launch in 2024
In 2024, we witnessed that the tech giant Samsung launched its flagship S24 series with AI capabilities. Well, other smartphone companies seem to be joining the race. In this regard, Motorola released a video teaser for its upcoming flagship Moto X50 Ultra on its Weibo account. The X50 has been referred to as the ‘AI phone’ in the video mentioned below:
The video looks quite enigmatic, but the AI features, including text summarization and AI-based photo editing tools, are assumed to be the only options available. Moreover, a few glimpses of the phone have also been released but the camera housing is hidden in most shots. However, it looks like the Moto X50 Ultra will be equipped with a pleather back.
The Moto X50 Ultra looks like a China version for now, but it’s not uncommon for Motorola to launch these devices in global markets with a changed name.
Reportedly, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro may feature a 4,500 mAh battery with super fast 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Moreover, we also expect a better camera and memory as compared to its predecessor. And who knows, Motorola may shock everyone with an out-of-the-box AI feature. So, stay tuned for further updates.
