Motorola has made a noteworthy announcement amidst the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC). The announcement has revealed a substantial shift in its smartphone strategy. The company has entered into a partnership with Corning, a leading provider of advanced glass technologies, to outfit its entire forthcoming smartphone lineup with Corning’s highly acclaimed Gorilla Glass. This strategic collaboration is set to commence in the latter half of 2024.

Motorola’s official statement underscores its dedication to incorporating cutting-edge materials and technologies into its products. It aims at providing consumers with enhanced durability and peace of mind. This decision marks a significant step forward in ensuring that every consumer can benefit from the robustness offered by Corning’s Gorilla Glass technology across Motorola’s smartphone lineup. Furthermore, this move builds upon the existing collaboration between Corning and Lenovo, Motorola’s parent company, which already leverages Gorilla Glass on certain laptops and tablets.

Indeed, Gorilla Glass has earned a reputation as a top choice for smartphone screen protection, thanks to its exceptional blend of durability, aesthetics, and usability. Motorola’s decision to partner with Corning underscores its commitment to elevating the durability of its devices across various price points. By adopting Gorilla Glass across its entire future smartphone portfolio, Motorola aims to offer consumers enhanced reliability and longevity, ensuring that their devices remain resilient in the face of everyday wear and tear.

Expanding the use of Gorilla Glass to encompass their budget-friendly phones marks a notable shift for Motorola. While Gorilla Glass was traditionally associated with their high-end offerings like the Moto Edge Plus, its inclusion in more affordable devices underscores Motorola’s commitment to providing enhanced durability and protection across their entire smartphone lineup. With the recent adoption of Gorilla Glass 3 in the Moto G Play (2024), consumers can expect improved scratch and drop resistance even in budget-friendly models, further solidifying Motorola’s dedication to delivering reliable and long-lasting smartphones to a wider audience.

Motorola’s recent announcements not only included plans to incorporate Gorilla Glass across its entire smartphone lineup but also introduced innovative concepts and collaborations. Among these is the unveiling of a concept phone capable of wrapping around the user’s wrist like a bracelet, amusingly dubbed by some as the “Moto RapR.” Additionally, Motorola and its parent company, Lenovo, introduced the Smart Connect suite, a collaborative effort aimed at delivering seamless connectivity experiences across laptops, tablets, and smartphones from both brands.

This suite offers features such as shared keyboards and mice, seamless video continuation across devices, a universal smart clipboard, and more, enhancing user convenience and productivity across the ecosystem of Lenovo and Motorola devices.