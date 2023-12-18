Apple 2024 Watch to Feature Revolutionary Health Upgrades: Gurman

The upcoming Apple Watch, which is set to launch in 2024, is going to get a number of new updates, according to famous tech journalist Mark Gurman. The new upgrades are expected to entice a lot of users to buy the new Apple Watch. Mark Gurman, in his latest Power On newsletter, provided information regarding a new design and a range of new health features arriving in the 2024 Apple Watch.

Gurman didn’t mention if these new upgrades would be made across all the variants. However, the lack of a Watch Ultra indicates that these new updates will probably arrive in all variants of the Apple Watch. In this regard, Gurman said,

The Apple Watch is also due for a boost, with the company planning at least one model with a new look. More significantly, Apple is working on a pair of health features designed to take the smartwatch to new heights: hypertension and sleep apnea detection.

Gurman says the hypertension and sleep apnea detection will function as a warning that detects the symptoms and advises testing. Gurman also indicated in a marketing strategy for the upcoming Apple Watch that the company will have “invented the ability to take a blood pressure reading from the wrist.”

On the other hand, there’s no mention of whether the new watch will have glucose monitoring or not. It is pertinent to mention here that the Apple smart Watch was first launched at the 2014 iPhone event, which would make 2024 the 10th anniversary of the watch. There are rumors of a major redesign for the 10th anniversary version, along with new health feature updates, that Gurman has reported.

