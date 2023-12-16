Apple Agrees To Pay $25 Million To Settle Family Sharing Lawsuit

The silicon giant, Apple recently agreed to settle a class action lawsuit over Family Sharing. The company is all ready to put the matter to rest by paying out $25 million. For those who are unaware, the lawsuit was filed back in 2019 in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles. According to the litigation “Walter Peters v. Apple Inc.,” No. 19STCV21787:

“Apple misrepresented to users their ability to use Family Sharing to share subscriptions to certain apps with other members of their Family Sharing groups.”

Apple Settles Family Sharing Lawsuit In 2019, Apple denied any wrongdoing. However, the company has finally agreed to settle the case. According to the silicon giant, striving to defend this action would be arduous and expensive. That’s why the company will be putting $25 million into an account to be paid to class members. The good part is that there is a relatively wide class of customers who qualify for the settlement. The statement reads:

“All persons who initiated the purchase of a subscription to an app through the Apple App Store, excluding subscriptions to first-party Apple apps, during the period June 21, 2015, through January 30, 2019, while enrolled in a Family Sharing group that had at least one other member at the time of the purchase, and who Apple’s records indicate were resident in the United States at the time of the purchase”

In addition to that, Apple has also set up a website with details about your legal rights and options. It also has a link to a payment election form. Reports claim that no one will get more than $50 out of the idea. It will probably be a lot less. However, we believe that the lawyers and administrators linked with this paperwork will do good, though.