Gurman, who is known for providing accurate information about Apple’s plans, recently stated that Apple is planning a special event for Tuesday, March 8. At the very least, upgraded versions of the iPhone SE and iPad Air are likely to be announced at the event.

The new iPhone SE is said to have the same design as the 2020 iPhone SE, which appears very similar to the iPhone 8, but with the A15 Bionic chip, an upgraded back camera, and 5G connectivity. With no major design changes, the 2018 iPad Air is rumored to include a newer A-series Chipset and 5G connectivity. At least one new Mac featuring Apple-designed CPUs is also expected to be unveiled at the event, with earlier speculations pointing to the Mac mini.

Apple Event to Happen on March 8, Rumors Suggest

The release of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 could be linked to the March event and the launch of new gadgets, thus the upgrade could arrive in the first half of March.

The March event, like the other Apple events over the past couple of years, is scheduled to be streamed digitally only, rather than being held in front of an in-person crowd. It will most likely be followed by WWDC when Apple will unveil new software later this year, along with several other keynote events.

In his “Power On” newsletter, Gurman has reiterated the rumor of a March 8 event, and Apple typically sends out invitations a week before.

