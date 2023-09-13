Apple Launches iPhone 15 – 5 Solid Reasons Not to Buy it!

On 12 September 2023, the Silicon Valley giant launched the new iPhone 15 at the Apple event. There was a lot of curiosity among the users regarding what new features Apple will offer in the new iPhone 15 series. However, users might be slightly disappointed as Apple hasn’t launched any new innovative features that entice users to purchase it. Let’s check out some reasons that would support our proposition.

Reasons Not to Buy the iPhone 15

1) Apple not Upholding its Legacy:

For the past few years, we have been seeing no new innovations in iPhones. There have been a few updates but not what Apple is known for. The company started its legacy with its first-ever smartphone and for many generations, it kept bringing a number of innovations that inspired the users. There isn’t a big difference in the designs of the iPhone 11 pro and the latest iPhone. The Dynamic Island can’t be regarded as a cutting-edge upgrade.

One of the key factors that have kept Apple ahead in the smartphone industry is its ability to introduce revolutionary features that change the way we interact with our devices. Think back to the introduction of the original iPhone with its multi-touch display, or the Face ID technology in the iPhone X. These innovations not only set new industry standards but also excited users and gave them a reason to upgrade, and that ‘X’ factor can’t be seen anymore.

2) Minor Camera Upgrades:

Apple has announced some camera upgrades for the iPhone 15 though they don’t have a considerable difference if we compare it with the camera of the iPhone 14 or even the iPhone 13. While a shift from 12 MP to 48 MP for the main camera sounds like a substantial improvement on paper, it doesn’t necessarily translate to a dramatically better photography experience.

In recent years, competitors in the smartphone market have made remarkable strides in camera technology, introducing features like periscope zoom lenses, improved low-light capabilities, and advanced image stabilization. Moreover, the smartphone market has reached a point where most users are already satisfied with the photo and video quality offered by previous iPhone models like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13. As a result, incremental camera upgrades alone may not be compelling enough to convince users to invest in the iPhone 15

3) Similar Design:

Another aspect contributing to the underwhelming reception of the iPhone 15 is the strikingly similar design it shares with its predecessors. Apple has often been lauded for its innovative approach to product design, setting trends that the industry follows. However, with the iPhone 15, users may feel a sense of déjà vu.

Many users may find it difficult to distinguish the iPhone 15 from its predecessors, such as the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone 11.

4) A17 Chipset Not Required:

Apple has claimed that the new A17 chipset has a high processing power and indeed it is a welcome addition. However, it raises questions about its practical utility for the average user’s day-to-day tasks. The truth is that the previous A15 and A16 chipsets, found in earlier iPhone models, already provide a level of performance that exceeds the demands of most smartphone users.

The typical smartphone user relies on their device for activities such as social media browsing, web surfing, messaging, and streaming content. These tasks are well within the capabilities of the A15 and A16 chipsets, and users often experience smooth and responsive performance.

5) Titanium Build Can be Replaced with a Phone Case:

One of the touted features of the new iPhone 15 is its titanium build, which is claimed to provide durability and a premium feel. While the use of titanium is indeed a notable choice for a smartphone material, it may not be as enticing for users who routinely use protective phone cases.

Many smartphone users opt for protective cases to safeguard their devices from accidental drops and damage. These cases often cover the entire phone, including its back and sides, which means that the premium titanium build might not be visible or appreciated when the device is encased.

Based on all the aforementioned reasons, we opine that the users who are currently using the iPhone 14 pro models should not upgrade to the iPhone 15 as they won’t get any new edge features.

