iPhone 15 Pro Max Is Expected To Become The Most Expensive iPhone Ever!
Are you guys excited about the iPhone 15 series? We are too. Apple is all set to launch the highly anticipated series at an upcoming event. A large part of this excitement is due to the switchover of iPhones to USB-C. It will no doubt make life easier for many people worldwide. A bunch of other minor changes are also expected. Now, let’s jump to the not-so-good part about the iPhone 15 lineup. According to the latest reports, iPhone 15 price is expected to be quite high. Moreover, the flagship killer variant, the iPhone 15 Pro Max Price will pushed up by a good $100, making it the most expensive iPhone officially released by Apple.
iPhone 15 Pro Max Price Will Be Quite High
The Taiwan-based research firm predicted the stable pricing for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro, keeping in mind the pricing of their predecessors. The price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is anticipated to increase by $100, mirroring the increased production costs for its high-cost periscope zoom lens. The surprising piece of news is that Apple is expected to retain the 128GB storage variant on its Pro iPhones.
|Let’s have a look at the pricing matrix predicted for the iPhone 15 series:
The silicon giant usually follows a trend in which it keeps the older base iPhone around and gives it a price cut. It means once the new iPhone 15 series is launched, you can predict the iPhone 14 to be available for cheaper. The research firm also made a few other predictions beyond the obvious USB-C. According to sources, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are tipped to come with a significant camera upgrade to a 48MP sensor and a display with Dynamic Island. In addition, the Pro and Pro Max variants are expected to get a titanium-aluminum alloy frame, processor upgrades, and more RAM. Anyhow, let’s see if these predictions come true.