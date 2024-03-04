Apple Reveals How to Save a Wet iPhone, Skip Rice

Our iPhones are constantly at risk of water damage, whether it’s from a sudden downpour, an accidental drop into water, or other mishaps. While most models are water-resistant to some extent, none are completely waterproof. To help users mitigate the damage when their devices encounter water, Apple has provided a series of recommendations. These guidelines are crucial, offering a lifeline for iPhones in what can be a moment of panic and uncertainty. In this article, we will tell you how to save a wet iPhone, according to Apple.

For years, the go-to remedy for water-damaged phones has been to submerge them in rice. However, Apple has recently debunked this myth. Rice can actually contain tiny particles that may get stuck in the phone’s crevices, causing various issues. Apple recommends a safer and more effective method to rescue a water-damaged iPhone.

Here is How to Save a Wet iPhone

Immediate Response: When you retrieve your wet iPhone, the first step is to unplug any cables. Apple stresses the importance of not charging the device until it is completely dry to avoid further damage. Your iPhone may also have a liquid detection feature that will alert you if it is too wet to charge.

Remove Excess Liquid: Gently tap your iPhone against your hand with the Lightning or USB-C connector facing downwards. This action helps remove some of the trapped liquid from the device’s interior.

Air Dry in a Safe Environment: Place your iPhone in a dry area with good airflow, such as near an open window or in an airy room. Let natural airflow do the work instead of applying external heat or pressure.

Wait Before Charging: After waiting for at least 30 minutes, you can attempt to charge your iPhone. However, if the liquid detection alert persists, it indicates that the device needs more drying time. In such cases, wait up to 24 hours before trying to charge again.

To preserve your iPhone’s functionality and longevity, it’s important to follow Apple’s guidance. Avoid unorthodox drying methods like the rice trick, as they may cause additional damage that could lead to long-term issues.

In the event of a wet iPhone, Apple’s advice is clear: skip the rice and opt for a method that’s safer and more effective. Remember, patience and proper care are your best allies in saving your water-damaged iPhone.

