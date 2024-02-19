There are some iPhone settings that are so commonly used that everyone knows about them, like adjusting brightness to save battery power or enabling Low Power Mode to extend battery life. However, there are also many secret settings that Apple doesn’t actively promote, but can be useful to know about. These are the secret iPhone settings that Apple doesn’t want you to turn off.

Secret iPhone Settings Apple Doesn’t Want You To Turn Off

1. In-App Ratings & Reviews: This setting allows Apple to request your feedback on new apps you download. If you find these requests annoying, you can turn them off by going to Settings > App Store and toggling off “In-App Ratings & Reviews.”

2. Analytics & Improvements: This setting collects analytical data from your phone to improve Apple user experiences. If you prefer not to share this data, you can turn it off by going to Settings > Privacy & Security > Analytics & Improvements, and then turning off “Share iPhone Analytics.”

3. Personalized Ads: Apple may use your data to send you personalized ads. If you don’t want this, you can disable it by going to Settings > Privacy & Security > Apple Advertising and turning off “Personalized Ads.”

4. Two-Factor Authentication: This setting adds an extra layer of security by requiring a code in addition to your passcode. To enable it, go to Settings > [your name] > Sign-In & Security and turn on “Two-Factor Authentication.”

These settings can help you customize your iPhone experience and protect your privacy, so it’s worth exploring them to see which ones are right for you.

