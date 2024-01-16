Apple Takes The Top Spot In Smartphone Market In 2023

The silicon giant, Apple has taken the first spot in the global smartphone market this year. According to preliminary data, the silicon giant Apple has overtaken Samsung with the top global smartphone shipments for 2023. In addition to that, it’s among the only top three companies with positive growth this year. It would not be wrong to say that Samsung sells dozens of smartphones ranging from budget models to premium $2,000 foldable. The tech giant has a diverse range of handsets meeting the needs of all types of fans. Due to the variety and price range, Samsung has had the number one market share annually since 2010, until now.

The data from the IDC revealed that Apple has overtaken Samsung. It has become the number one company based on market share of global smartphone shipments across 2023. Apple has a 20.1% market share for the year as compared to 19.4% of Samsung. The top three contenders were Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi. The point worth mentioning here is that the silicon giant is the only company to expand shipments year-over-year. Sources claim that the firm increased shipments from 226.3 million units to 234.6 million units. Nabila Popal, research director with IDC’s Worldwide Tracker team stated:

“While we saw some strong growth from low-end Android players like Transsion and Xiaomi in the second half of 2023, stemming from rapid growth in emerging markets, the biggest winner is Apple. Not only is Apple the only player in the Top 3 to show positive growth annually, but also bags the number 1 spot annually for the first time.” Apple Overtakes Samsung Due to Record iPhone Shipments

One major reason that contributed to Samsung losing the top position is the diversification within Android smartphone shipments. Smartphone makers like Huawei, Honor, and OnePlus have competitive devices in lower price ranges. The data indicates that the smartphone market declined by 3.2% to 1.17 billion units shipped in 2023. However, growth in the second half of 2023 shows promise for a market recovery in 2024. Let’s have a look:

The highly anticipated iPhone 15 lineup was launched in September 2023. However, most of the year was dominated by iPhone 14 sales. Apple’s overall revenue has declined every quarter of 2023 despite taking the top spot in terms of market share in 2023.