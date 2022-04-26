Apple to remove outdated apps from the App Store

In this time of maximum market saturation and huge competition, hardware companies and messages apps are trying to keep on updating the old apps and bring something new to stay competitive. In this respect, Apple is finally opting to remove the outdated apps from the App Store.

Apple has been long sending email messages titled “App Improvement Notice” to some developers to update their apps that had not been updated and improved in a substantial amount of time otherwise the company will remove them from the App Store apps.

After this email was received, there is outrage in the developer’s community. Many game developers and indie developers are worried that this new policy will harm them as many are free apps. One of the Protopop Games shared a screenshot of the email on tweeter which is sent by Apple.

“App Store improvement Notice

This app has not been updated in a significant amount of time and is scheduled to be removed from sale in 30 days. No action is required for the app to remain available to users who have already downloaded the app.

You can keep this app available for new users to discover and download from the App Store by submitting an update for review within 30 days. If no update is submitted within 30 days, the app will be removed from sale.”

App Store has stayed under great pressure from antitrust allegations from the developers and the government. The company’s newest APIs policy is to provide the customer with the best product and service and hence wants to improve the user experience in the new devices. The analysts are of the view that the company is implementing an ongoing process of evaluation and improvement. The apps that no longer are useful and updated will be removed so that the users have the apps which are good and give a long-lasting experience.

Apple has not yet made it clear when the updated pages will be accepted. Also, no one told the developers to update their app on which frequency to stay on the App Store.

