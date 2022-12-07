Apple CEO Confirms to Use TSMC Chips Manufactured in Arizona

Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed that Apple will purchase chips from U.S.-based TSMC factories that are being constructed in Arizona. During remarks at the event, Cook confirmed that TSMC will manufacture chips for Apple at this new TSMC plant, saying that the chips will be “proudly stamped ‘Made in America’.”

TSMC is Apple’s partner for the production of the Apple Silicon chips used in all of its products. This includes the A-series chips used in things like the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, as well as the M-series chips used in the Mac.

In his prepared remarks, Cook praised President Biden for his “leadership” and thanked him for signing the CHIPS Act into law. The CHIPS Act offers billions of dollars in incentives to companies for semiconductor production that occurs in the United States.

Apple plans to continue working with TSMC, as the company forms “new and deeper roots in America.” The Apple CEO then confirmed that the company will work with TSMC to manufacture Apple Silicon chips at this new plant in Arizona. He further said, “It’s a chance for the United States to usher in a new era of advanced manufacturing.”

Currently, chips are manufactured in Taiwan. However, TSMC is building two factories in Arizona as Apple seeks to move more manufacturing to the United States. TSMC plans to spend $40 billion, with the first plant to open in 2024. However, the second plant will open in 2026.

One of TSMC’s factories in Arizona will be producing 4-nanometer chips when it opens in 2024. TSMC will make 20,000 wafers per month, and Apple will use about a third of the output. In the future, TSMC will use the factory to manufacture even more advanced 3-nanometer chips for Apple.

