First Apple Car Will Release in 2026 under $100K Price Tag

Over the last couple of years, we are hearing that Apple will unveil its first car anytime between 2024 to 2028. Now the latest report predicts that the Apple car will debut in 2026 with a custom Apple Silicon chip, no self-driving, and a price tag under $100,000.

First Apple Car Will Release in 2026 under a $100K Price Tag

There have been many twists and turns over the last seven years of Apple Car news and rumours. Back in 2017 after several years of work, it appeared Apple had given up on producing a physical vehicle. Instead, the company put focuses on autonomous vehicle software.

However, at the end of 2020, Apple pivoted back to working on producing an actual car powered by its own software.

Some reports suggested a launch as soon as 2024 while others said it would likely be 2028 or beyond. Some reports have also revealed that Hyundai and Kia were working to reach a deal to produce the vehicle. However, there is no official information available about it.

Another report from Bloomberg revealed that the Apple Car will launch between 2026-2028. Also, the price of the vehicle will be under $100,000.

We already mentioned that Apple will use the Apple Silicon chips for its car as well. The chip for Apple car is expected to be “equal to about four of Apple’s highest-end Mac chips combined.”

Additionally, Apple still hasn’t selected any design for its first vehicle. The team is still working in the “pre-prototype” stage. Moreover, the company is aiming to ready the design by next year and have the features set by the end of 2024. It then plans to put the car through extensive testing in 2025.

If all this information is correct, we will get more information about it in the coming months.

