Apple has made an unexpected move by temporarily suspending sales of its latest smartwatches, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, in the United States. The decision, effective December 21 on their website and after December 24 in retail locations, stems from an ongoing patent dispute related to the blood oxygen measurement feature.

Masimo alleges that Apple’s devices infringe upon its patents, a claim that gained traction in October when the US International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled in favor of Masimo. The ITC’s finding has the potential to result in a ban on importing these Apple Watch models into the U.S. However, the final decision rests with President Joe Biden, who has until December 25 to review the order. If left unchallenged, the ban will take effect the following day.

In response to this legal development, Apple is proactively addressing the situation. While disputing the ITC’s findings and planning to appeal, the company is preparing for the possibility of the ban by exploring legal and technical adjustments. This includes potential modifications to the algorithms responsible for determining blood oxygen saturation levels.

It’s important to note that this dispute does not affect all Apple Watch models. The more affordable Apple Watch SE, lacking the contested blood oxygen sensor, remains available for purchase.

The timing of this situation is critical, coinciding with the holiday season—a peak sales period for Apple in the U.S. However, industry experts believe that Apple’s existing inventory of other models, such as the Watch 8 and SE, will help mitigate any immediate impact on sales.

Beyond the immediate business implications, this dispute raises broader questions about the protection of intellectual property and the future trajectory of technological innovation in smart devices. As major players like Apple continue to push the boundaries of smartwatch capabilities, the resolution of such disputes will undoubtedly shape the industry’s landscape and influence consumers.

Check out The Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 to Get a New Heart Rate Sensor.