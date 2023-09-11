Apple is having an event tomorrow to launch the most anticipated iPhone 15 lineup. However, Apple will also launch the Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 at the same event. Just before the launch day, a new leak revealed that the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 will come with a new version of Apple’s optical heart rate sensor instead of the third-gen heart rate sensor from the Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra.

Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 to Get New Heart Rate Sensor

The Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 will also get various other sensor and internal component upgrades focusing on speed, accuracy, and efficiency. Like the iPhone 15 series, they will also come with the new U2 ultrawide-band chip for improved Find My capabilities.

Apple previously revealed that the company is planning to “heavily tout major gains in processing speed.” The reports also claim that performance will be a focus this year for the Apple Watch.

Moreover, the Apple Watch Series 9 will be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes. However, the Watch Ultra 2 will come in a single 49mm size. The watch is expected to be made with more recycled materials and have a black colour option

Apple is also testing 3D-printed cases for the Watch Series 9’s stainless steel models. Moreover, Apple is reportedly shifting away from some of its leather watch bands and might update or discontinue its stainless steel link bracelets.

Apple is going to launch these devices on September 12. So be ready to get official details about these devices tomorrow.

