In the latest findings, it’s revealed that only 30% of adults in Pakistan have access to financial services. It has unveiled a stark gender disparity where only 13% of women hold registered financial accounts compared to 47% of men.

Breaking the mold, the Asaan Mobile Account emerges as a transformative solution, offering any Pakistani citizen with a valid national identity card the ability to access a digital bank account using a basic-feature mobile phone. The platform, devoid of the necessity for internet access or an app, facilitates users to open a bank account swiftly within two minutes using a simple numeric code.

The Asaan Mobile Account stands out with its user-friendly design. It provides access to 13 different digital banks through a straightforward numeric code. User Zakiya Khan underscores the significance of this system, especially for women in the community, eliminating the need for physical visits to a bank. She applauds the Asaan Mobile Account, stating, “The opportunity is now in our hands.”

Some users also shed light on the positive impact the platform has had on their small businesses. They detail how AMA streamlines financial transactions, making them accessible even from the comfort of home. The user-friendly interface has significantly enhanced their ability to manage the workload efficiently, removing the consideration of closing their business.

For individuals with different abilities, the Asaan Mobile Account has proven to be a lifeline. It has eliminated the need for regular visits to physically inaccessible bank branches. They can attest to the positive impact of the service on their lives, providing a practical and efficient solution.

The success of the Asaan Mobile Account is evident in its impressive accomplishment of opening over 7 million accounts in the year 2023 alone. Notably, more than 35% of these accounts were initiated by women. It has effectively addressed the gender gap prevalent in conventional banking systems.

This platform aligns seamlessly with Pakistan’s dedication to the World Economic Forum’s EDISON Alliance. This global initiative commits to closing the digital gap in vital services. The EDISON Alliance aims to connect 1 billion people to essential digital healthcare, education, and finance solutions by 2025. It has already positively impacted 784 million people through partner initiatives globally.

The Asaan Mobile Account continues its mission of empowerment for individuals and communities. It serves as a symbol of financial inclusivity. It brings the vision of a digitally connected and inclusive Pakistan one step closer to reality.