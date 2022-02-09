AWAL Telecom (Pvt) Ltd, Pakistan and TAWAL, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Signing of Partnership Agreement

Awal Telecom (Pvt) Ltd, a leading telecom infrastructure provider in Pakistan and TAWAL, the largest passive infrastructure company of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have signed a partnership agreement on 08 February 2022 in Islamabad, Pakistan.

AWAL Telecom (Pvt) Ltd is a Passive Telecommunications Tower Provider company, founded in 2014 in Islamabad, Pakistan, under the license from Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA). AWAL provides full fleet of services to its clients starting from Site Acquisition, Permits, Civil Works, Power Provisioning and Operations & Maintenance all in a tailored package. Being a very trusted partner to Wireless Service Providers in Pakistan and to the local communities in the areas of its footprint, AWAL’s business model enables the Telecom Operators in freeing up the Capital expenditure for their core business of Emerging Technologies while AWAL telecom manages the Passive Infrastructure side of the business; thereby bridging the digital divide for the local communities.

TAWAL, a subsidiary of STC – is a leading integrated ICT infrastructure company of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East region. TAWAL owns a portfolio of more than 16,000 telecom towers as of Dec 2021, spread across the Kingdom. TAWAL’s core activities involve designing, building, and managing telecom infrastructure facilities that enable state of the art modular connectivity. The company manages the telecom infrastructure sites and leases out the facility to Mobile Network Operators and other government organizations. STC, is the main mobile operator of Saudi Arabia, having ownership of a major share of 64% on the Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange (Tadawul).

Under this partnership, TAWAL will collaborate with AWAL Telecom in developing connectivity infrastructure and provide allied key services to Mobile Network Operators, thereby upscaling the connectivity and enabling them in freeing up their Capital expenditure and focus on core business functions.

This partnership aims to “Connect the Unconnected” by enhancing Pakistan’s critical telecom infrastructure network while allowing Mobile Network Operators to meet their enhanced coverage and capacity requirements for rapidly growing data demands.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Akbar Shaukat, CEO AWAL Telecom, Mr. Marius Armeanca, Member Board of Directors and Shareholder AWAL Telecom, Mr. Emmanuel Leonard, CIO TAWAL KSA, Mr. Mark Courtney, CLO TAWAL KSA along with senior officials from both organizations.