PTA Approve iPhone 15 Pro for Rs 25,017/6 Months

There is good news for all iPhone 15 Pro users in Pakistan who haven’t registered their phones with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). The users are reluctant because of the incredibly high PTA taxes that they must pay to use cellular networks on their phones. However, to provide convenience to the masses, Alfa is now offering users to pay mobile phone taxes in easy, interest-free monthly installments.

Product name 3 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN iPhone 15 Pro PKR 50,033/-. PKR 25,017/-.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 03332651784. Moreover, keep in mind that only Bank Alfalah credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Besides, if you want to know the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on iPhones in installments, then visit this link.

iPhone 15 Pro Specs

Component Specification DISPLAY Type LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Size 6.1 inches, 91.3 cm2 (~88.2% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1179 x 2556 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~461 ppi density) Protection Ceramic Shield glass Always-On display PLATFORM OS iOS 17, upgradable to iOS 17.4 Chipset Apple A17 Pro (3 nm) CPU Hexa-core (2×3.78 GHz + 4×2.11 GHz) GPU Apple GPU (6-core graphics) MEMORY Card slot No Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM, 1TB 8GB RAM NVMe MAIN CAMERA Triple 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 1/3.5″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth) Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama) Video 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode (4K@24/30fps), 3D (spatial) video, stereo sound rec. SELFIE CAMERA Single 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF, OIS SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor) Features HDR, Cinematic mode (4K@24/30fps) Video 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, NavIC NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2, DisplayPort FEATURES Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Ultra Wideband 2 (UWB) support Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving) BATTERY Type Li-Ion 3274 mAh, non-removable Charging Wired, PD2.0, 50% in 30 min (advertised) 15W wireless (MagSafe) 15W wireless (Qi2) – requires iOS 17.2 update 4.5W reverse wired MISC Colors Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium