PTA Approve iPhone 15 Pro for Rs 25,017/6 Months
There is good news for all iPhone 15 Pro users in Pakistan who haven’t registered their phones with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). The users are reluctant because of the incredibly high PTA taxes that they must pay to use cellular networks on their phones. However, to provide convenience to the masses, Alfa is now offering users to pay mobile phone taxes in easy, interest-free monthly installments.
|Product name
|3 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|iPhone 15 Pro
|PKR 50,033/-.
|PKR 25,017/-.
However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 03332651784. Moreover, keep in mind that only Bank Alfalah credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
Besides, if you want to know the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on iPhones in installments, then visit this link.
iPhone 15 Pro Specs
|Component
|Specification
|DISPLAY
|Type
|LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches, 91.3 cm2 (~88.2% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1179 x 2556 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~461 ppi density)
|Protection
|Ceramic Shield glass
|Always-On display
|PLATFORM
|OS
|iOS 17, upgradable to iOS 17.4
|Chipset
|Apple A17 Pro (3 nm)
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2×3.78 GHz + 4×2.11 GHz)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (6-core graphics)
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM, 1TB 8GB RAM
|NVMe
|MAIN CAMERA
|Triple
|48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS
|12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 1/3.5″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
|12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF
|TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
|Video
|4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode (4K@24/30fps), 3D (spatial) video, stereo sound rec.
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF, OIS
|SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)
|Features
|HDR, Cinematic mode (4K@24/30fps)
|Video
|4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.3, A2DP, LE
|Positioning
|GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, NavIC
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2, DisplayPort
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Ultra Wideband 2 (UWB) support
|Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving)
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Ion 3274 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Wired, PD2.0, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
|15W wireless (MagSafe)
|15W wireless (Qi2) – requires iOS 17.2 update
|4.5W reverse wired
|MISC
|Colors
|Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium
