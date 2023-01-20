Beware! Malware Is Sneaking Into Google Search Ads

Advertisement

It is a common fact that Malware and viruses are almost everywhere and that’s why they always, find a way to reach you. We all need to be extra careful while browsing online. However, the point worth mentioning here is that sometimes malware can pop up in the places you least expect it. For instance, Google Search ads. Recent reports claim that Malware is now sneaking into Google Search Ads.

Google Search Ads Can Also Have Malware Hidden in Them

Reports claim that Hackers and malware developers usually set up fake websites for popular pieces of software in order to distribute malware. What they do is disguise themselves as legitimate websites for non-malicious software. As a result, they’re able to get approved for publishing ads that pop up in Google search results above all other ones.

Let me tell you a story. In one such incident, a user searched for video streaming/recording software named OBS (Open Broadcaster Software). After that, he downloaded an initially real-looking EXE file. A few hours later, he got hacked. Hackers managed to get hold of that user’s social media accounts, email, and even cryptocurrency wallets. The point worth notable was that even the PC’s web browser data was also cloned.

So, beware! It’s not just OBS, or any such software though. There is a huge number of programs and software that hackers have attempted to imitate for distributing malware. So, as we always recommend, the best place to download any software is through the developer’s own website. Please take care of that. Any such links for downloading an authentic thing will usually not appear as an ad result in Google. Stay tuned for more info. If you have ever experienced any such incident do share it with us in the comment section.

