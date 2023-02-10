Advertisement

BitTorrent Client Transmission 4.0 is Out with Massive Improvements. Transmission is celebrating its fourth major release including native Apple silicon support. With Transmission 4, the client is no longer an Intel app that runs on Macs with M1 or M2 chips. It’s now a universal binary, so it now runs natively on all Macs.

There are some UI design changes to match the latest version of macOS. The major change is the improvement of Resource efficiency. So the app now uses less memory and fewer CPU cycles.

New feature highlights include support for using BitTorrent v2 torrents and hybrid torrents. Users can now set “default” trackers that can be used to announce all public torrents. You will now get an option to omit potentially-identifying information when creating new torrents.

“Transmission on macOS is a truly native and polished experience,” reads the client’s website. “This isn’t some cross-platform app that treats macOS as an afterthought. With a sleek and simple interface, Transmission meets or exceeds Apple UI standards while using native features.

Transmission has one of the lowest memory and resource footprints of any major BitTorrent client. It is one of the best choices for media servers because of its lightweight.

According to the developers, the volunteer-based project is much more responsive to bug reports and code submissions than it has been in the past. Transmission 4 is available for macOS, Windows, and Linux, and can be downloaded for free from the Transmission website.

