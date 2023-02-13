Browser War on the Horizon as Opera Announces to Integrate ChatGPT in its Browser

Advertisement

AI content generators like ChatGPT have been the source of discussion in recent times. The new technology has led to a new kind of browser war and a direct threat to Google search. Microsoft recently announced to add chatgpt in its browsers. Now, Opera’s decision to directly integrate with ChatGPT has challenged both Google and Microsoft.

Advertisement

Browser War on the Horizon!

Opera will soon integrate ChatGPT to its browser, as of Friday’s announcement. This new integration will reside in the sidebar of the browser and will function on both desktop and mobile browsers. The integration appears to be largely focused on utilising AI to summarize web sites, including a “shorten” option that generates a bulleted list summary of the page or article you are viewing. In this regard, Opera said,

[Opera] is also working on augmenting the browsing experience with new features that will interact with these new generative-AI-powered capabilities. Among the first features to be tested is a new “Shorten” button in the address bar that will be able to use AI to generate short summaries of any webpage or article. There is no exact release date for this feature, but Opera tells a source that it will be available “very soon.” Advertisement

Furthermore, Opera also presented a brief demonstration of ChatGPT’s browser integration as you can see in the given video.

This comes days after Microsoft’s announcement of the “new Bing,” which is driven by an improved, updated version of ChatGPT. This new product resides mostly in Bing Search, but it is also directly integrated into Microsoft Edge and has the ability to summarise sites and interact with page content, similar to Opera’s approach.

Advertisement

As per other reports, Google is also attempting to incorporate “Bard” into ChromeOS. It seems logical to anticipate that Chrome will ultimately implement a comparable feature. However, we will have to wait and see if Google can come up with something unique or not.

Check out? Google launches Android 14 Developer Preview for Pixel Phones