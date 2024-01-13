Google Messages, the default texting app on many Android smartphones, has been undergoing exciting developments recently. The app, which has become a staple for Android users, witnessed the expansion of Magic Compose beyond the US in the past weeks. Notably, late November marked a significant milestone for Messages, as it celebrated reaching 1 billion RCS (Rich Communication Services) users, leading to the introduction of several new features. However, not all of these features were immediately activated. A recent discovery by AssembleDebug sheds light on an intriguing addition to the app. Google Messages is working on Selfie GIFs.

As a reliable source for Google app leaks, AssembleDebug uncovered a new feature named “selfie GIF” within the Google Messages beta version messages.android_20240104_01_RC00.phone_samsung_openbeta_dynamic, specifically designed for Samsung phones. Despite its association with Samsung, there are indications that this feature may extend beyond Galaxy devices to other Android smartphones.

The selfie GIF feature is aptly named, allowing users to capture a brief video using their phone’s camera, which can then be converted into a GIF and shared within the conversation. According to insights provided by AssembleDebug on The SpAndroid, there is speculation that this feature might have existed in the app for some time and could still be a work in progress.

Capture the Moment: Google Messages Lets You Share Selfie GIFs in Style

After activating the feature, users can see a dedicated user interface featuring a circular camera frame. This interface includes a button facilitating a seamless switch between the front and back cameras, enhancing the user experience.

Details about the activation process remain unclear. There are no words on whether there will be a separate button within the UI to enable the selfie GIF feature or if the video recording will start with a long press on the camera icon. Nevertheless, a 3-second timer initiates, allowing users to adjust camera angles, accompanied by the text “Get ready for your close up” just above the camera frame. After recording the short video, users can choose to share it immediately by tapping the familiar Send button. They can also opt to recapture the video/GIF using the Restart button.

It’s important to note that the screenshots provided in the leak may display certain UI elements out of place due to the use of a custom ROM on the test device. You can manually enable the selfie GIF feature using a flag. The timeline for its broader availability to all Messages users remains uncertain. Nonetheless, this novel feature has captured the interest of users. Many users are eager to see it integrated into the app, even if its initial novelty may wear off over time. The evolution of Google Messages continues to enhance the texting experience for Android users, offering a glimpse into the future of mobile communication.

