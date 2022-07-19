Careem launches Falcon project to facilitate aspiring engineers in Pakistan

Careem, has launched the Falcon project to provide learning and employment opportunities to young and aspiring engineers across the region. The program consists of multiple training modules that will last for twelve months and enable fresh graduates to get hands-on experience in solving real-life problems using world-class tech facilities at Careem.

So far, more than twenty Falcons are registered in the program, out of which, nine have successfully transitioned to core tech teams spread across the region. This transition enables them to work directly on multiple areas across the Super app offerings, such as mobility of people, things and money. The Falcons will also get a chance to work alongside engineering leaders at Careem with a wealth of experience from global tech companies like Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Amazon and Flipkart.

Senior Director of Engineering, Khurram Naseem, said:

“On our mission to simplify and improve the lives of people, we need to ensure that we provide a seamless experience on the app as well, which requires a very strong team of engineers constantly working to maintain the quality of the user experience. The Falcon project enables us to find talented engineers from across the region and provide them with the right resources to become world-class engineers.”

Careem plans to make Pakistan an epicentre of technology, by expanding the engineering and IT landscape and hiring fresh graduates from across the country. These Falcons will be working remotely along with the wider engineering teams in Cairo, Jordan, Karachi and Lahore.

Careem has more than 800,000 Captains registered on its platform so far. As the region’s Super App, Careem offers multiple opportunities as it expands its services from the mobility of people, money, food, daily essential deliveries, peer-to-peer credit transfer, and mobile top-ups.

