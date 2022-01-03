Chinese Companies Play a Significant Role in Reducing Mobile Phone Imports

Mobile phone penetration has reached uncharted levels in all corners of the world including Pakistan. Once, Pakistan was one of the biggest importers of cell phones, however, it isn’t the case now. A number of different smartphone companies have set up their local assemblies in the country. Consequently, the country has witnessed a decline in mobile phone imports. In this regard, the Chinese mobile phone manufacturing companies have played a critical role in assisting Pakistan to cut its mobile imports.

Local Mobile Production Surpasses the Mobile Phone Imports

As a result, a report entails that for the first time in the history of the country, the manufacturing of mobile phones by local assemblies surpassed the imports of cell phones.

Official Data regarding Mobile Manufacturing and Import:

As per the official data, during Jan-November 2021, the manufacturing of mobile phones by local assemblies stood at 22.12 million while the total imports of mobile phones remained at 9.95 million. While if we see the data of 2020, the number of locally manufactured mobile phones stood at 13.05 million in contrast to 24.51 million imports.

During the first 11 months of 2021, the local assemblies manufactured 9.03 million smartphones while a total of 13.09 million mobile phones were manufactured. Similarly, if we compare it with 2020, the number of locally manufactured 2G phones stood at10.98 million in contrast to 2.06 smartphones.

According to the national telecom regulator PTA, there are a total of 48 million mobile 2G users and 52 million are smartphone users.

Top Local Assemblies in Pakistan:

The renowned Chinese smartphone brands that have set up their local assemblies in Pakistan include:

Itel,

VGO TEL,

Infinix,

Vivo,

Tecno,

QQMEE,

Oppo

The experts claim that in 2022, over 90% of cellphones sold in the country will be ‘Made in Pakistan’ and the country will soon become one of the major exporters of cellphones.

