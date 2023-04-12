Company Announces A New LG Logo With A Flattering Look

It would not be wrong to say that many of us are still fans of the LG brand and users of its diverse consumer electronics and especially home appliances lineup. All the LG devices around the world now come with some sort of integration into LG’s ThinQ AI smart systems which are handled centrally through smartphone apps. There’s an app for your washing machine and so on. Recently, the company has gotten a new brand identity. Yes, you heard right. A new LG Logo has been introduced which features a flattering look and a lighter shade of red dubbed LG Active Red.
New LG Logo Introduced!!!
Reports claim that the signature Life’s Good brand slogan will be now used more widely across branding and product packaging. Moreover, it will feature a new typeface as the company is going for a more “dynamic and youthful” look in the expectancies of reinventing its brand identity. CEO of LG Electronics, William Cho stated:
Having a strong, consistent brand strategy allows us to better communicate our value proposition and unique identity, which harmonically mixes innovation and warmth. Implementing the new brand strategy, LG plans to become an iconic brand that resonates with consumers transcending generations and locations.
In addition to that, LG is also darting to add more expression to its signature logo on the web by using expressive motions like winking, smiling, and nodding as well. It is indeed a good marketing strategy that will appeal to a larger group of consumers across countries and generations, especially Gen Z.
Also Read: Google Pixel Fold Is Tipped To Be First Phone To Use Next-Gen Samsung Component (phoneworld.com.pk)