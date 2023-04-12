Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel Fold Is Tipped To Be First Phone To Use Next-Gen Samsung Component

No doubt, Google Pixel phones lie in the category of the best Android phones we can buy. However, the fact is that they don’t have the best display technology onboard. The company seems to change this image with upcoming high-end models like the rumored Google Pixel Fold. Recently, a supply chain report surfaced online. It suggests that the search giant may beat the iPhone 15 and Samsung foldable lineup to the punch. You must wonder, how? The company is tipped to potentially become the first mass-market phone to use a new advanced display material called M13.

Google Pixel Fold Is Tipped To Boast A New Display Tech

Reports claim that Google’s foldable phone will use a screen bought from Samsung Display which is no doubt an established name in the display tech world. It isn’t too surprising. The reports claim that the upcoming Pixel Fold may use Samsung Display’s M13 materials for its flexible display. However, the astonishing piece of news is that Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, alongside the entire range of iPhones coming later this year, will use the older M12 tech. It means that Google Pixel Fold will get the title of the first-ever phone with M13 tech.

Last year, Samsung introduced the M12 material with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4, and the silicon giant Apple used the technology on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Let me tell you that Samsung phones will use the newer M13 material, however likely not with the upcoming foldable segment. 
The M13 is expected to bring an incremental upgrade in the contrast, efficiency, brightness, and refresh rate of the OLED panel as compared to its predecessor. The Korean publication mentions that the Pixel Fold is expected to debut in the second half of this year. However, some reports claim that Google Pixel Fold Launch is expected in mid-June 2023. With the gadget right around the corner, we’ll hopefully get our first on-stage glimpse at the new foldable at Google I/O next month.

About The Author

Laiba is an Electrical Engineer seeking a placement to gain hands-on experience in relevant areas of telecommunications. She likes to write about tech and gadgets. She loves shopping, traveling and exploring things.
