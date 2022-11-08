Daraz 11.11 Mega Deals LEAKED! We have the scoop on the best items to buy on sale

Retail behemoth’s Daraz 11.11 deals have been surprisingly revealed online! With all the price drops, the sale items will be released on November 11th, as soon as the clock strikes 12. This year’s Daraz 11.11 Sale offers great deals on popular items such as Dell Inspiron Laptops, Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, Moltyfoam mattresses, Haier LED TVs and much more:

The grand sale will run from November 11 to November 21. However, the best deals and products tend to sell out within minutes of the sale going live at midnight so make sure you stock your cart well in advance.

Daraz 11.11 Mega Deals LEAKED!

The Daraz 11.11 sale is intended to allow shoppers to save money on millions of products across thousands of categories and brands. According to the most recent statistics, the Daraz 11.11 sale offers discounts on 16.3 million products, with over 900 brands and 18,000+ sellers actively selling at reduced prices.

Here are some of the deals that will be available during the Daraz 11.11 sale, which begins on Friday, November 11:

Remember to add these items to your cart in order to take advantage of the Daraz 11.11 deals. Set an alarm for 11:59 p.m. on November 10, and check out your favourite items as soon as November 11 arrives.

Check out? Daraz and Alibaba Cloud forges partnership to drive digitalisation in Pakistan