EdfaPay, a Saudi-based FinTech company, is making waves in the financial technology sector with its recent partnership with Digikhata in Pakistan. This move marks a strategic effort to expand its services globally and enhance the standards of FinTech solutions in the region.

The collaboration between EdfaPay and Digikhata holds significant promise for the FinTech landscape, both locally and internationally. By leveraging EdfaPay’s expertise in financial technology, this partnership aims to bolster Digikhata’s technological infrastructure and deliver exceptional services to customers.

EdfaPay and Digikhata Team to Expand FinTech Solutions in Pakistan

Ghormallah Alghamdi, CEO and Founder of EdfaPay expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, emphasizing their commitment to providing advanced financial technology solutions to empower businesses in Pakistan. He also sees this partnership as an opportunity to drive success for both companies.

Nedal Sabah, CTO and Founder of Technology at EdfaPay echoed this sentiment, highlighting their dedication to supporting Digikhata and ensuring mutual success in the FinTech market.

One of the key initiatives resulting from this collaboration is the provision of soft POS solutions to over 100,000 merchants in Pakistan. This move will revolutionize payment systems in the country. Moreover, it will offer merchants greater convenience and flexibility in their operations.

Overall, the partnership between EdfaPay and Digikhata signifies a positive step towards enhancing the quality of financial services in Pakistan. It will intensify competition and drive innovation in the region’s FinTech industry.

Founded in 2022, EdfaPay specializes in soft-POS technology and payment gateway services for online and offline merchants. Their goal is to provide efficient payment solutions that save time, money, and effort. It also allows businesses to grow and thrive through a single dashboard.

Check Also: Papara is Set to Acquire Pakistan’s Fintech Company SadaPay